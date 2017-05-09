Islamabad - Serena hotels in collaboration with the Embassy of France invited Sylvestre and Jonathan Wahid, two renowned French chefs of Pakistani origin, to highlight the culinary magic they possess and their achievements in France, at the rooftop Nazara Lounge. The brothers who were born in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, left for southern France in the 1970’s to return for the first time at Serena’s invitation.

Chef Sylvestre Wahid was just awarded the prestigious 2 stars by the Michelin Guide in his new Parisian restaurant, Sylvestre, as previously he had already earned two stars at Oustau de la Baumanière and worked in prestigious restaurants such as Plaza Athénée in Paris, Le Strato in Courchevel and Cheval Blanc in Nîmes, as well as in New York.

Jonathan Wahid is a Grand Pastry Chef who was named Champion of France for Desserts in 2005. He and his wife were awarded one star in the Michelin guide for their “Auberge de la Reine Jeanne” in 2017.

For the meal at Serena, Wahid elected to serve Lebanese cucumber jelly, served with quinoa chips and clear oscietra caviar followed by cauliflower braised with curry leaves, goji berries and fresh horseradish. The entrees were steamed Pollack fish, served with tamarind and black garlic and milk-fed lamb served with purple eggplant, cumin seeds and fresh herbs gravy. The evening ended with Wahid’s version of lemon pie.

The gastronomical delight was characterised by the use of high quality ingredients and a delicate technique that allowed the diners to experience unique combinations of flavours and were left mesmerised by their culinary skills.

Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels, said: “We are delighted to be able to bring the Wahid brothers to Pakistan so they can share their mastery of cooking with the food connoisseurs. The delectable dishes were exceptional, marvellous presentation and reflecting true French Cuisine.” Martine Dorance, Ambassador of France, said: “It is an honour for the Embassy to arrange Sylvestre & Jonathan’s trip in their home country. Bringing back memories and taking them to France.”