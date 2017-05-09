Islamabad - Higher Education Commission (HEC) conference on preventing extremism at universities concluded with the note for searching ways to curb the menace. However, the teachers declared the event as only a cosmetic step instead of a solution to the problem.

HEC following the directions of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training organised a conference and invited Vice Chancellors (VCs) from public and private universities of the country to discuss the rising intolerance and extremism at universities and to find a solution to the issue. However, neither media was invited nor any representative of a faculty from any university to the event due to reasons best known to the organisers of the event.

An official, who attended the conference, also informed The Nation that instead of giving a chance to debate and question the reasons behind the growing intolerance at HEIs, the conference became a ‘lecture room’.

“Question answers and interaction was avoided, the key speakers with specific mindset seemed compromising on the real issue,” said the official who attended the meeting. He mentioned that the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) last month had also called a similar two-day conference which concluded only on recommendations.

Talking to The Nation General Secretary Academic Staff Association (ASA) International Islamic University (IIUI) Dr Shehzad Ashraf Chaudhry said that such platforms and conferences are not effective and result-oriented. “When teachers are not taken on board in such sensitive matters, then conferences will be not fruitful,” he said. Dr Shehzad also held HEC responsible for not investing on social sciences.

He said that the HEC has invested too much on information technology in last one decade when the country was facing the challenge of extremism and terrorism. “It was required to pay more attention to social sciences but the HEC has neglected this sector,” he said.

Dr Sajid Awan from University of Quaid-e-Azam (QAU) said that conference on such sensitive issue is though a positive step, it will be effective only if the promotion of dialogue culture at HEIs is adopted at policy level.

He said ban on student unions, ineffectiveness of debating clubs and societies resulted in promotion of extremism in the universities. “Ground realities must be addressed and single policy for all unions at HEIs must be followed,” he said. Head of Department Pakistan Studies Hazara University, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Adil Khan said that such conferences to sensitise the issue are important but involvement of faculty in such activity is essential.

He said open discussion in public sector universities on academic level has become difficult in last few years. “Dialogue culture should be ensured on policy level at HEIs, otherwise such conferences would have only cosmetic impact,” he said.

As per statement issued by HEC, Minister for Federal Education Baligh-ur-Rehman said that new National Education Policy is in the final stage and will open for public comments soon.

He said that in primary and secondary level curricula, specific lessons on tolerance, values, importance of team work and collaboration are being included. He also underlined the importance of sports activities for

overall grooming of students. “We do not only need to teach ethics but also sensitise teachers on significance of the subject as well as making students realise that it is not just another subject for scoring more marks,” said minister.

Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed emphasised the need for universities’ leadership to take practical steps for addressing the intolerance shown to their peers and engaging them in addition to their studies in co-curricular activities so that they make the best use of their time at campuses.

The participants of the meeting were divided into five groups with five topics for discussion and recommendations. The topics were Role of Faculty in Cubing Extremism, Role of Students in Developing Tolerance, Role of University Leaders and Administrators in Ensuring Harmony, Cultural Understanding, and Eliminating Radicalisation, Policy Support for Curbing Extremism in HEIs, and Curbing Extremism through Curriculum. After thorough deliberation, the participants came up with recommendations which were agreed upon by all the university heads to be implemented whether it is at institutional level or requires or joint effort.