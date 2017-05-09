Islamabad - The United States Agency for International Development Mission Director John Groarke Monday said the new centre at the National University of Sciences and Technology will shape future of the energy engineering in Pakistan. Earlier, Groarke and Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif inaugurated a new research centre at the NUST in Islamabad. The research centre was constructed with the support of the US government. Highlighting the United States’ long-term commitment to strengthen Pakistan’s education sector and help find practical solutions for the country’s energy challenges, Groarke said: “These new buildings will house academic programmes that will help shape the future of Pakistan and set new standards for the success of both women and disadvantaged youth, especially in the energy engineering profession.”

The new four-story, 60,000-square-foot building includes five classrooms, eight state-of-the-art energy laboratories, a seminar hall, conference rooms, a library, multiple office spaces, and elevator access for persons with disabilities, said a US embassy statement.

Asif expressed his appreciation for the assistance of the American people. He said the provision of better-equipped research facilities with assistance from the US government was a testimony to “our continued efforts and commitment to improving the quality of education in our country and solving our energy issues.”

The minister thanked the United States for assisting in many other projects, including construction of two hydel and irrigation facilities, Gomal Zam in the Khyber Pakhtunkhaw province and Kurram Tangi in the Federally Administrated Tribal Areas.

In collaboration with the Higher Education Commission, the new research centre at NUST is expected to become one of Pakistan’s premier sustainable energy think tanks.

NUST Rector Lieutenant General Naweed Zaman (retd) acknowledged USAID’s assistance. He said the role of USAID in the promotion of education was admirable.

“The centre will help produce skilled graduates and set new standards for supporting success of both women and disadvantaged youth in the engineering profession,” he added.

The United States, through USAID, is providing $ 20 million for the construction of four new research centres at Pakistani universities. This initiative is part of USAID’s larger $127 million investment that will harness applied research to find innovative solutions for Pakistan’s energy, water, agriculture, and food security challenges, said the embassy statement.

