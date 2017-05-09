Islamabad - Mayor Islamabad and Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Sheikh Anser Aziz has said that provision of state-of-the-art sports facilities to residents of the city by upgrading existing sports grounds is among his top priorities.

The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has chalked out a comprehensive road map to make federal capital a beautiful and modern city with the cooperation of private sector. Involvement of the general public in journey of development would not only create sense of ownership among the residents but would also help enhance beauty of the city. He expressed these views while inaugurating renovated Multipurpose Sports Ground located in sector F-8/1 here on Monday. On this occasion, Director general Sports and Culture Sanaullah Aman, senior officers of MCI and CDA and players in large number were also present.

While addressing the ceremony, the Mayor said that all stakeholders are being involved in the development process so that Islamabad be made a model city in true sense.

He said that participation of private sector in the development process of the city will open new doors of development and would be proved as milestone in the beautification of city. He said that when this ground was handed over for beautification and up-gradation, it was in dilapidated condition; however, after a short period of 40 days, the ground has been opened for general public after up-gradation and renovation. He said that MCI and CDA have asked all stakeholders to develop and upgrade different avenues, roads, parks, playgrounds, recreational areas, green belts, median strips and roundabouts under “Own A Park” programme. He said that Islamabad is our identity; therefore, all of us have to work to make it most beautiful city.

On this occasion, the Mayor was apprised that the Multipurpose Sports Ground have been upgraded and renovated under CSR. He was apprised that facilities including Footsal, Cricket, Football, Basketball and others have been provided in addition to the quality Astroturf. Furthermore, proper arrangements for the light have also been carried out in addition to plantation of shady trees.