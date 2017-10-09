Islamabad-Chairman of Higher Education Commission of Pakistan Professor Mukhtar Ahmed has stressed upon the adoption of education diplomacy for resolution of everyday problems. He said that the diplomacy would also give a boost to contacts amongst the masses globally.

He was speaking at the concluding ceremony of a three-day 1st Euro-Pak International Conference on Sports Sciences and Physical Education, Sciences, Reshaping Life-2017 held here Sunday. Vice Chancellor of Sarhad University, Peshawar, Prof Dr Salim-ur-Rehman, Organising Secretary, Prof Dr Abdul Waheed Mughal, officials of University of the Punjab, Lahore and Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan, national and international delegates and a large number of students attended the ceremony.

He said a sports university will be established in the federal capital very soon which would help boost the sports activities in the country, adding they are working with several other countries to materialize this dream. He further announced the holding of inter-universities Olympic prior to celebrations of 70 years of Independence Day next year in December.

The HEC Chairman highly appreciated the efforts of Sarhad University for taking a bold initiative of holding an international conference related to Sports Sciences & Physical Education. He said that the first time in the history of Pakistan such a conference has been an idealist and materialized to health students of sports sciences regarding latest innovations in the field. He thanked the international delegates who came from Germany, France, China, Lithuania, Colombia, Zagreb, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Hungary and USA, to deliver lectures on different aspects of this particular field.

He extended his cooperation and assistance for holding such conferences in future at national and international level. Vice Chancellor of Sarhad University, in his welcome address, threw light on the achievement made so far by the University in the field of sports.

He said that Sarhad University, Peshawar, has always remained in forefront whether it is holding of national sports events in collaboration with HEC or any national and international conference on the subject.

Earlier, while presenting conference report, the organizing secretary, Dr Mughal, said 200 papers received for the conference wherein 55 were selected for presentation.

He said that 15 keynote lectures were also delivered in the conference by the international delegates.

He thanked all the partner universities for assistance, Sarhad University holding this international conference and providing an opportunity to the students of sports sciences all over the country to share their knowledge, experience and point of view on their particular subject. Later on, certificates were also given away to the keynote speakers and presenters. The Vice-Chancellor of Sarhad University presented the souvenir to the HEC Chairman.