Islamabad-Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold a mega event next month to develop linkages between academia and industry enabling the students to bring their research work into practice.

The innovation and creative work of the researchers will help them to seek entrepreneurship in the relevant industry. The students from the AIOU and other Universities have been invited to take part in this career-making activity.

This will be line with the University’s efforts commercializing and marketing the research-based projects, said Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui while addressing the concluding session of the five-day pre-expo training workshop.

The University is going to follow China’s model promoting students’ entrepreneurship so as to enable the youth to create earning opportunities through creativity and innovation.

China has made a major breakthrough in recent years in empowering the youth through entrepreneurship.

Announcing the University’s plan to implement this model that was also practised by other countries, Dr Shahid Siddiqui said this expo will also serve as ‘Startup’ for the students to undertake their own small-scale business.

The training workshop was aimed at preparing the students to properly present their projects/models at the forthcoming expo so that those could attract the relevant industry.

While highlighting the AIOU’s consistent endeavour promoting research culture in the country, he said now they have embarked upon a plan to provide the students with an opportunity to showcase their research-based projects for its use by the relevant industry.

“We believe that the academic research must contribute to the country’s socio-economic development,” he added.

The expo is being organized in collaboration with Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other relevant institutions and it will act as a bridge between the students and the industrial sector for socio-economic uplift through innovative ideas.

By arranging the event, the University will fulfil its responsibility helping students in their career making. It would an important event in their academic history, he added.

Over the last three years, they have been focusing on promoting research culture in the country, through various means including publishing research journals and holding national and international conferences.

In a short span of time, fourteen research journals were published and about twenty-four conferences were arranged.

Dr Shahid Siddiqui hoped the young researchers will take come forward to develop their skill and expertise and disseminate the same for society’s benefit. The University has set up an office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) for marketing the research work through University-Industries collaboration.

Earlier, Prof Dr Naghama Rashid, Dean Sciences who is also director ORIC highlighted objectives of the expo and thanked the VC for his leadership role in inspiring the youth to do society-related research.