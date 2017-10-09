12 outlaws held

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have arrested 12 persons from various parts of the city and recovered three stolen motorbikes, 15 mobile phones, 1160 gram hashish and liquor bottles from their possession, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

According to details, SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani constituted a special team to arrest the four accused, identified as Muhammad Shabbir, Qammer Abbas, Muhammad Tariq and Hassan Ali. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in separate cases of robbery.

CIA police have also apprehended two bike-lifters Usman and Talha and recovered two stolen Honda-125 bikes from their possession. Koral police apprehended Halal Khan involved in illegal gas filling while Secretariat police arrested Asif who was involved in theft cases. The police team also arrested two accused Usman and Akhtar Hayat involved in the illegal gas filling. Tarnol police arrested a drug peddler Nazakat and recovered 1160 gram hashish and five wine bottles from him. Cases have been registered against the arrested men and further investigation is underway.–Staff Reporter

12th anniversary of Oct 8 earthquake observed

ISLAMABAD: The 12th anniversary of the devastating earthquake which caused massive destruction in Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was observed on Sunday as National Disaster Awareness Day under the theme ‘Tayar Pakistan’. The day dawned with special prayers for integrity and prosperity of Pakistan and early liberation of Indian occupied Kashmir.

Fateh Khawani and Quran Khawni were offered for thousands of martyrs who lost their lives in this catastrophe in Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Collective prayers were held in all the quake-hit districts of Azad Kashmir.

This day was observed with the aim of creating awareness by spreading the message of resilience building, preparedness while highlighting anticipated hazards, threats and possible measures for reducing the impact of such risks. Special events were held to pay homage to the victims of the disaster and raise spirit for facing the challenges in the post-disaster scenario.

National Disaster Management Authority had organised various programmes including flag march, cyclotrons, awareness march and a public ceremony at Fatima Jinnah Park, Islamabad. Special prayers were offered and candle vigil and sky lanterns lighting was held at the end of the programs in the evening.–APP

Annual Parents Day

function held

ISLAMABAD: The Annual Parents’ Day of the PAF College Lower Topa was held at Murree on Sunday. Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

The Principal of the College Air Marshal (Retd) Hifazat Ullah Khan presented annual report highlighting the significant achievements of the institute.

Addressing at the occasion, the Air Chief advised the young students to wholeheartedly focus on their studies as the academic is the basis of the progress of any country. He emphasized to inculcate the qualities of integrity, sacrifice and comradeship among them to live up to the traditions of PAF set by the predecessors.–Staff Reporter

He added that they should be a role model to the young boys of their respective areas and fulfil the nation’s expectations. The Air Chief awarded prizes to the winners of different events. Amongst the key award winners, Fawad Noor was awarded Topian Tiger trophy (Bestin Sports), while Nouman Siddique won the Topian Scholar trophy (Best in Academics). Shehroz Abbasi clinched the Topian Eagle trophy (For Overall Best Performance).

The Quaid-i-Azam shield for the best All Round Performance was awarded to Siraj-ud-Daula House, the Champion House for the year 2017.