Islamabad-The city managers have turned a blind eye to the illegal extensions of government-owned houses in the capital. Ironically, the vast majority of violators of CDA by-laws are the employees of Capital Development Authority (CDA) itself.

These employees are also violating the law by occupying the land adjacent to their government houses to construct spare rooms, with the motive to rent them out to individuals.

The illegal construction is being done on the land reserved for parking and playing areas.

A survey conducted by The Nation in sector G-7/2 revealed that a single illegal room is being rented out at Rs 7000-10,000 per month. It shows that nearly half of the government houses in categories A, B, C, D and E have illegal extensions which have never been checked. The CDA has around 1800 government houses in its pool, which are allotted to its officials on the basis of seniority. There are around 17,000 government residences in the capital allotted to the government employees.

In a number of cases, an allottee of a single-storey government house has converted it into a double-storey house to rent it out. The CDA employees involved in this practice are using the name of CDA Labour Union to do so, thus bringing a bad name to both the Authority and the Union.

“It is easy to illegally occupy state land and construct rooms if you are linked with the Union. Just put a nameplate and a poster of the Labour Union on the rooms and nobody would ask you about their legal status,” said a resident of G-7 on anonymity. He said that renting out spare rooms is emerging as a lucrative business in the sector and that the authority should take decisive action against this practice. Authority should raze those rooms which have been constructed outside the marked space by occupying the land allocated for parking and the playing areas.

Those who are not in a position to construct rooms in the state have started erecting fences in front and around their houses to occupy the state land. Proper gates have been erected on the CDA land, The Nation observed.

CDA Spokesman Mazhar Hussain, when contacted for comment, said that the Authority is taking every step to restore the natural beauty of the city. He admitted that illegal occupation of the land is a severe violation of the rules and added that such a violation on part of the CDA employees is not acceptable under any circumstances.

He said that the concerned quarters would take up the issue with the high ups to soon launch an operation and raze the illegal accommodations.

CDA re-instates 11 officials

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued orders of posting, transfer, reinstatement and adoption of notifications regarding up-gradation and Building code of Pakistan “Fire Safety Provisions, 2016”.

Four officers have been transferred and posted, while 11 officials have been re-instated in services according to adoption of notifications. 27 officials have been up-graded and Fire Safety Provisions-2016 have come into force. The officers have been directed to submit their charge assumption / relinquishment and relevant reports to HRD and concerned Directorates accordingly. Human Resource Development and other concerned Directorate of CDA has issued subject orders after approval from Chairman, CDA and competent authority as well.

Among the officers transferred are Asif Ali Khan, Deputy Director (BS-18) who has been transferred from the post of Deputy Director (Confidential Cell) to Deputy Director-III (HRD) and Abdul Manan, Deputy Director (BS-18) who has been transferred from the post of Deputy Director (HRD-III) to Deputy Director (Confidential Cell). Khadim Hussain, Assistant Director (BS-17) who has been transferred from Assistant Director Structure Directorate to Assistant Director, BCS-III Building Control-I and Ijaz Ul Hassan, Range Officer (BS-16) who has been transferred from Range Officer (E&QRT) to Range Officer, Golra Division.

11 officials who have been re-instated in service vide an office order include Haq Nawaz, Foreman, Water Supply Directorate; Muhammad Arshad Samiullah, Wireless Operator, E&DM; Naseer Ahmed Driver Water Tanker; Mst. Gulzar Bibi Khakroob Sanitation Directorate; Muhammad Ayaz Security Guard DMA; Dilfaraz Khan Naib Qasid WQCC Directorate; Masood Akhtar LDC/Enquiry Clerk G9; Abdul Rahim Driver DMA; Mujahid Hussain Sub-Engineer I-8 Enquiry; Liaqat Ali Sethar Lift Operator Capital Hospital and Abdul Fateh Lift Operator Capital Hospital.

Among Head Constables upgraded from BS-07 to BS-09 Vide Adoption of notification regarding up-gradation of posts of police staff are Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Qasim, Raza Ahmed, Rafi Ullah and Raham Din. Constables upgraded from BS-05 to BS-7 are Mehmood Ul Hassan, Muhammad Shahzad, Abdul Ghaffar, Imran Khan, Jehanzeb Azam, Raza Muhammad, Naqi Raza, Bismillah Jan, Tanveer Ahmed, Najeeb Ullah, Sajjad Ahmed, Abdul Latif, Waqes Ahmed, Muhammad Rafaqat, Kashif Mehmood, Sibgat Ullah, Dilawar Abbas, Fazizullah, Arsahad Mehmood, Taj Muhammad, Dilawar Khan and Sajjad Ahmed. Similarly, vide another notification adoption of Building Code of Pakistan regarding Fire Safety Provisions – 2016 rules for fire prevention, life safety in relation to fire and fire protection of buildings and structures have come into force. In the light of the notification, provisions are mandatory to be adopted by all relevant Departments / Authorities across the country. The Chairman, CDA has directed vide a notification to adopt building Code of Pakistan (Fire Safety Provisions – 2016 for implementation within the jurisdiction of CDA and these provisions shall come into force forthwith.