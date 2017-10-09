Islamabad-Doctors and paramedical staff continued their protest for the 7th consecutive day demanding the separation of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), which is the constituent hospital of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University, from the latter.

More than 35 units in the hospital remain closed and only the emergency and critical health units are open, leaving patients troubled. More than 800 medical operations have been cancelled in a week. The Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) minister has sent the bill containing the protesters’ demands to the law minister. One of the protesters said, “PIMS treats thousands for patients for free. However, its dependence on the university will give university administration the right to decide who will be given treatment.”

Another protester said that the university wants to minimize its staff and keep the least number of people employed. Many will lose their jobs as a result of this, he added. “We have approached the government over the issue and protested. We haven o idea what they have been doing,” a protester said.