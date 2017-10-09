Islamabad- Pakistan Railways has decided to deploy police trolleys ahead of trains to ensure the safety of passengers.

“The decision has been taken on the instructions of the Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique to facilitate the passengers and avoid any untoward incident,” sources in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

They said a head constable, constable and civil engineering staff would be present at the trolley which will accompany all major trains across the country.

Pakistan Railways has given trollies to its different Divisions and Multan Division had already been handed over three trollies, the sources added. They said that out of three trollies given to Multan Division, two will accompany Khushhal Khan Khattak Express between that goes to Kot Addu, Dera Ghazi Khan and Kashmore.

“This type of motor trolley patrolling will also be conducted on the sensitive sections between Karachi, Quetta and Sukkur Divisions,” they added.

The sources said the patrolling of motor trollies will start shortly.