slamabad-The 64th session of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean will commence here on Monday. Global Head World Health Organization (WHO) Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and WHO’s Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Dr Mahmoud Fikri are already here to attend the conference being attended by 22 countries.

Top global health experts have also started arriving Pakistan to attend the high profile event. As WHO’s governing body at the regional level, the Regional Committee comprises representatives of all 22 countries in the Eastern Mediterranean Region.

Ministers of health and their representatives will discuss important public health priorities for the countries of the region, as more than 250 public health leaders and experts will attend the meeting.

The participants will also include representatives of national, regional and international organizations, and the WHO Secretariat comprising staff from headquarters and the Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Regional Committee will be invited to endorse a proposed regional framework for action on cancer prevention and control. Cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide, representing nearly one in six deaths globally. In WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean Region, most cases of cancer are diagnosed at a late stage when treatments are less effective which results in a poor outcome for patients.

The proposed framework will assist countries to decide which priority interventions to implement for cancer prevention and control according to their national context. The Regional Committee will also be invited to endorse a proposed updated framework for action on climate change and health. Climate change is among the biggest global health threats of the 21st century.

Rising global temperatures are affecting the intensity and frequency of heat waves and the incidence of extreme weather conditions such as flooding and droughts. Climate change poses serious, yet preventable, effects on human health and intensifies morbidity and mortality, especially among vulnerable populations. WHO considers that climate change represents a fundamental threat to lives and well-being and has called for urgent global action to protect health from climate-related risks.

The SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), which seeks to achieve sustainable global economic, social and environmental development by 2030, will not be realized without investment in adolescent health and well-being. Many adolescent diseases and injuries are preventable or treatable but are often neglected. The adolescent mortality rate in low-income and middle-income countries in the Eastern Mediterranean Region is the second highest in the world.

The Global Accelerated Action for Health of Adolescent (AA-HA): guidance to support country implementation is intended as a tool for national policy-makers and programme managers to assist them in planning, implementing, monitoring and evaluating adolescent health programmes.

Member states will focus on this area during the 64th Regional Committee as they are urged to translate the commitments made in the Global Strategy for Women’s, Children’s and Adolescent Health 2016-2030 into action by developing and implementing national strategic plans for adolescent health. Also on the agenda is antimicrobial resistance, which has emerged as a major public health problem that threatens the advances of modern medicine.

The countries of the region recognize antimicrobial resistance as an important public health problem and are committed to addressing the problem as they face a range of challenges, including a lack of data on the extent of the problem.

During the Regional Committee meeting, WHO will report 2016 progress to member states in the areas of polio eradication, improving health and the environment, addressing the adverse health effects of air pollution, implementation of the Eastern Mediterranean vaccine action plan 2016-2020, civil registration and vital statistics systems, prevention and control of non communicable diseases, mental health care, implementation of the International Health Regulations (IHR 2005), and implementation of the regional malaria action plan.

On the final day of the meeting, representatives of member states will consider endorsement of resolutions and decisions for implementation of programmatic activities in their countries to advance the regional public health agenda and improve the health of their populations.