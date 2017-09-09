RAWALPINDI: A man has allegedly raped an 18-year-old boy here at Bus Stop Gujjar Khan, sources said on Friday.

The victim was identified as WJ, a resident of Muslim Dhoke Neelam, they added. Police have registered a case against the accused Sajjad Iqbal on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim, sources added. According to sources, a boy WJ appeared before the Police Station

(PS) Gujjar Khan and tendered an application stating that Sajjad Iqbal had contacted him on social media and later he called him at the bus terminal on September 6, 2017, for having a cup of tea. He added that the accused took him to the residence of a eunuch located at the main bazaar where he allegedly sodomized him. He told police the accused tortured him and fled the scene. Police registered a case and started the investigation.–Staff Reporter

Man gunned down over old enmity

RAWALPINDI: A man was gunned down while another sustained injuries in an armed attack at Pindh Ranjha within the limits of Police Station (PS) Naseerabad, police said on Friday.

The reason behind the attack was said to be an old enmity. The deceased was identified as Tahir Mehmood and the injured person as Din Muhammad, they added.

According to police, Tahir along with his driver Arif and friend Din Muhammad was going to District Courts Rawalpindi in a car when six men ambushed them and opened indiscriminate firing. Tahir was killed on the spot and Din sustained bullet injuries. However, the driver remained unhurt, police added. The attackers managed to escape from the scene. Police shifted the dead body to DHQ. SHO PS Naseerabad Chaudhry Akhter, when contacted, confirmed the incident.–Staff Reporter

A case has been registered against six accused including Nazakat, Asad, Aurangzeb, and Riaz.

Workshop on trauma management held

RAWALPINDI - The Department of Medical Education, Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) organised a one-day workshop on ‘Acute Emergencies & Trauma Management’ on Friday.

Sharing details of the workshop, RMU spokesperson said that due to prevailing condition in the country and the ongoing war against terrorism, the doctors were playing their role in saving precious human lives, thus the need for enhancing the emergency services and capacity-building of doctors all over the country cannot be denied.

This workshop was also an effort of the VC RMU Prof Dr Muhammad Umar in this direction in collaboration with the international experts to enhance the emergency and trauma management capabilities of the doctors.

He informed that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between the university and the coordinator of the international delegation, Dr Ayaz Abbasi, to provide long-term training services to the doctors in various specialties, including Emergency and Trauma Management.