Islamabad - The ongoing campaign of Capital Development Authority (CDA) against illegal suction pumps on water supply lines has exposed many government officials that included police officers and other bureaucrats.

The allied teams of Capital Development Authority (CDA), IESCO and SNGPL have completed the operation in Sectors G-6/3, G-6/4, F-6/3, F-6/4, G-8/2, I-8/2, I-8/1, G-10/2, and G-10/3.

The campaign was kicked off on August 23, 2017, during which the inspection teams visited 541 government houses so far and confiscated 21 illegal motors.

Interestingly, as the operation progressed, the confiscation rate started dropping. On the first day of the operation on August 23, 2017, around 10 motors were confiscated while the officials confiscated only five motors on the very next day.

During the campaign, the authorities seized only five motors in six days. The operation is being supervised by the Illegal Connection Dismantling Unit of CDA. The seized motors are in the custody of the Director water Supply, CDA. According to the CDA officials, most of the IESCO representatives remained absent during the operation.

According to the CDA officials, 10 motors were seized on August 23 from the house of Zia Mahboob, Director Federal Tax Ombudsman Secretariat, Abdul Hameed Balgrami, Director Ministry of Finance, Zubair Hashmi SP City, Dr Nasreen Kausar FDE, Saqib Sultan Mahmood SP, Dr ASif Irfan, DS PM Office, Raja Zahid Pervaiz, DS AJK Council Secretariat, Khayad Zad Gul, DS ministry of housing and works, Shaukat Ayub FDE, Muhammad Waqas Ayub, an official of Ministry of Health.

On August 24, the officials seized five motors from the houses of Imrana Iqbal, FDE official; Lal Khan FBR, Umer Farooq Khokhar of NA Secretariat, Khawaja Rehan Qasmi of PID and Khalid Chaudhary, an official of Establishment Division.

The other officials from whose houses suction motors were seized included Agha Muhammad Sami FGPH, Dr Akhtar Ali PIMS, Muhammad Waseem Raja AGPR, and Hamad Shamimi, Ministry of Housing and Works.

Dismantling operation resumed after Eid-ul-Azha on 6th September 2017. On the other hand, no illegal connection of gas and electricity was found throughout the campaign.

The campaign for removing illegally installed water pumps and motors from water supply lines was started following the directions of Islamabad High Court which will continue until mid-September, 2017.

After completing the inspection of F, G and Category–II type government accommodations, the teams will start action against E type accommodation from 9th September 2017 (today).

The progress report in this context has been prepared which would be presented in Islamabad High Court on 11th September.

