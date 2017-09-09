ISLAMABAD - Dr Asim Hussain on Friday files an application in Supreme Court to direct the Secretary Ministry of Interior to remove his name from the Exit Control List as per its judgment.

The former federal minister of petroleum and natural resources stated that the apex court on 29th August had passed and order directing the authorities to immediately remove his name from the ECL.

He said that the ministry be directed to remove his name from the ECL enabling him to go abroad for medical treatment. The delay in compliance of the apex court judgment may be dangerous for him, he said.. He urged the court to direct the secretary interior to immediately remove his name from ECL.