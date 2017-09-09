Islamabad - Drug Regularity Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has recommended 3 percent increase in the prices of medicines, an official said on Friday.

The recommendations, if approved by the federal government, will have an impact on 10,000 medicines out of 70,000 registered with the government.

The formula of Consumer Price Index (CPI) has been followed to increase the prices. As per the government policy, 4.16 per cent (CPI) has been implemented for the year.

After the approval of recommendations 50 per cent of CPI will be increased on scheduled and 70 per cent on non-scheduled drugs.

However, on low-price drugs, the CPI will be equal to the price of the drug.

Director Price Control DRAP Amanullah talking to The Nation confirmed the development; however, he declared that it was only a recommendation, not the approval.

“Drug Pricing Committee (DPC) can only recommend the price increase while it is the authority of the federal government to approve the decision,” he said.

The official also said that the price increase has been done following the drug policy guidelines of 2015.

However, he also stated that the increase of price also depends on the policy of companies. Former Prime Minister (PM) had refused to approve the increase in drug prices. However, a number of pharmaceutical companies have moved the court to increase the prices for implementation on the drug policy.

DRAP Chief Dr Aslam Afghani said that the issue of increase in the prices was pending for years and the increase has been recommended as per CPI formula.





rahul basharat