ISLAMABAD - On 9 September 1948, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) was founded. Led by Kim Jong II, the country commemorates its national day with zeal and fervor.

The ambassador of DPRK, Mr. Kim Thae Sop hosted a colorful reception to mark the 69th anniversary of his country at a local hotel in Islamabad. The chief guest on the occasion was Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Federal Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD). The celebrations began with full enthusiasm and the national anthems of both countries were played. A foreign office representative was not present at the ceremony.

Federal Minister Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry warmly welcomed and greeted the guests. The DPR Korea diplomats, including Ambassador Kim Thae Sop, were in a festive mood. They expressed pride in their country’s leadership for making nuclear and missile test over the past few months.

Kim Thae Sop, in his speech, thanked the Chief Guest Mr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and other guests for their participation. Praising the great Leader Comrade Kim IL Sung and Comrade Kim Jong IL, he said that DPRK leadership had strengthened and consolidated it as an independent country.

He further said that under the brilliant leadership of Comrade Kim Jong Un, supreme leader of the party, state, and army, DPR of Korea was enjoying independence in politics, self-reliance in the economy and self-defense in the military.

Kimilsungism-Kimjongilism is the political philosophy and guiding ideology of DPRK under which DPRK has achieved great success at test launch of powerful ICBM and hydrogen bomb test to be loaded into ICBM.

“The attempts of hostile forces to isolate and stifle the DPRK have reached their extremes,” he added.

He believed that under the supreme leader Comrade Kim Jong Un, DPRK will continue to prove itself as leading country that can safeguard its sovereignty.

He mentioned that this year Pakistan and DPRK marked the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between two countries. Despite ups and downs in international politics, the last 45 years of relations between the two countries have been based on friendship and close cooperation. He was confident that DPRK will continue value the friendship with Pakistan as it did in the past.

The Federal Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) delivered a speech on this auspicious occasion. He congratulated everyone and extended the heartiest gratitude on behalf of the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. He further added that the relations between Pakistan and DPR Korea have been expanded significantly over the last decades. He hoped to have stronger diplomatic ties in coming days. He also admired the people of Pakistan for keeping the leadership of DPR Korea in high esteem.

Towards the end, he wished President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain good health.

–The writer is a freelance contributor

ZAFAR BAKHTAWARI