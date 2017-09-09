ISLAMABAD - The return of the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan was delayed after doctors suggested further treatment of his wife Kulsoom Nawaz in US.

Sources said that after doctors consultation Nawaz Sharif decided to send his wife Kulsoom Nawaz to US and he will stay in London until her flight to US.

Earlier, it was expected that Nawaz Sharif will return home through flight PK-758 on Sept 8. Nawaz Sharif was scheduled to address public rally on September 10 in Abbottabad.

Kulsoom Nawaz left for London ahead of the scrutiny of her nomination papers for the upcoming NA-120 by-elections. The seat fell vacant after Nawaz was disqualified by the Supreme Court in the Panama case on July 28.

Her daughter Maryam Nawaz is running her election campaign in NA-120 constituency, where she will have to contest elections against PTI’s Yasmin Rashid on September 17.