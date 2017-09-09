ISLAMABAD - Minister for Privatization Daniyal Aziz Friday said that Panama Papers case was non-serious from the day one as it meant for the issues of tax evasion and assets' concealment and not for the 'Aqama' (work permit).

Addressing a news conference here, he said the case seemingly had an objective to target Nawaz Sharif and his family members as none other amongst the hundreds people mentioned in the petitions filed by appellants had been tried. Even then, the former prime minister and his family appeared before the Joint Investigation Team constituted by the Supreme Court for the sake of justice, he added.

“Firstly, the Supreme Court declared the petitions as frivolous, secondly there are incidents like picture release and WhatsApp calls and thirdly the objection of NAB court stating of incomplete documentation."

He said Nawaz Sharif surrendered himself before the Supreme Court despite having legal right of seeking immunity being the prime minister. "Sharif family is being targeted through accountability and 'Aqama' as punishment has been awarded without evidence and completing the due process," he claimed.

He said punishment had already been awarded and references were filed days after the Supreme Court verdict, declaring the entire prosecution process 'unrecognizable' and a 'wonder' in legal history of the country.

The minister said the National Accountability Bureau was an independent institution and appointing a monitoring judge over the references tantamount to non-fulfilment of requirements of justice.

Daniyal said a propaganda was being launched over volume-10 of the JIT report as there was nothing in it, adding 22 questions mentioned in the volume could not be answered by the concerned authorities.

Answering a question, the minister said Sharif family meted discriminatory attitude but it was getting more popularity among the masses, which had also been revealed in a recent survey.

"It seems that a willful case has been framed against Nawaz Sharif and his family, while other references are just its package," he said.

He said PTI Chairman Imran Khan was avoiding to appear before the Election Commission and the Supreme Court in the foreign funding case and concealment of assets.

Daniyal said counsel for Imran Khan had admitted in the courts and public that the PTI chairman did not declare his assets of Niazi Service Limited.

Replying to another question, the minister said he assumed the charge of his office a few days ago and would give a detailed briefing on matters related to his ministry soon.