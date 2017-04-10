Rawalpindi-At least 29 alleged gamblers have been rounded up during a search operation in Pir Wadai area of Rawalpindi.

On a tip-off, Pirwadhai police raided a park and arrested 29 gamblers who were busy doing gambling.

The gamblers were identified as Nazar, Shehzad, Fahad, Sher Muhammad, Khalid, Shakeel, Dost Muhammad, Asad, Abu Baker, Mahir and the accomplices, whose identity could not be ascertained till the filing of this report.

The Police have also recovered Rs 18680 in cash, 31 cell phones and cards used in gambling.

Meanwhile, at least two persons including a woman have been looted at gun point in Rawalpindi Division.

Amir , a resident of Rawalpindi, lodged a complaint with the local Police that three robbers stormed into his aunt’s house, held her hostage at gunpoint and made off Rs0.2million in cash, gold ornaments, camera, while looting Rs 50,000 and a cell phone was looted from a paying guest living in the annexe.

The police have registered a case and started investigation.