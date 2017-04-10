Islamabad-Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has allowed the aspiring students to submit their admission forms for Matric up to Master-level programs by April 14. The permission was given by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui as a special case to accommodate the students in spring 2017 semester, said a news release on Sunday. However, the concession will not be applicable to post-graduate merit-based programs.

According to the Director Admissions, there has been overwhelming students’ response taking admission in the current semester, therefore the admissions plan was rescheduled and the students were allowed to submit their admission forms by next Friday.

It was noted that there were a large number of students who collected prospectus for the admission this time. Accordingly, the last date for the admission was extended keeping in view the keen interest of the students for continuing their future study.

It was also announced that overseas Pakistanis could also submit their online application for taking admission in their desired university academic programs by the stipulated date.

Meanwhile, the university has decided to hold final exams of its teachers training programs from April 21 for Semester Autumn,

2016. The programs include: ATTC, PTC, CT and Bed. Roll Number slips have already been dispatched to all enrolled students at their postal address.