Islamabad-Cares 1122 of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) received 165 calls of different emergency nature during the last 10 days. All calls were responded promptly and after providing first aid the victims of different incidents were shifted to nearest most medical facility.

This was informed during a meeting held at CDA Headquarters here on Saturday under the chair of Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz while attended by senior officers of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and CDA. The meeting reviewed progress of CDA Cares 1122.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz was informed that most of the calls received during the last 10 days were pertaining to Road Traffic Accidents which were 93 in number. These calls were received from the areas of Faizababad, Motorway Chowk, F-10 Markaz Road, Faisal Avenue in front of ZTBL building, Gangal Stop Islamabad Expressway, Kulsoom Under Pass Jinnah Avenue, Khayaban-e-Kashmir, Peshawar Morr, G-9 and G-10 Signal, I. J P Road, Industrial Road, I-9/2, Shahdara Road, Main Margalla Road, I-8 Service Road, Sihala Main Road, Zia Masjid, Khanna Pul, Noori Hospital, Mandi Khanna Bridge, Sihala College, I-10/4 Chowk, Jhangi Syedan Stop, HEC College H-9, Serena Chowk Embassy Road, G-11 Signal, Kurral Chowk, G-9 Signal, Kashmir Highway, Zero Point, Athawl Chowk, Margalla Road F-10 Chowk, Zafar Chowk, 7th Avenue, Blue Area, Fazal-e-Haq Road, Ibn-e-Sina Road, Pulli Stop, Margalla Town, 9th Avenue, Pak-Turk School, Mandi Morr, Zero Point, G-6/2 School Road, Education Chowk, Police Line Road, Korang Road, Bani Galla and Malpur Stop Murree Road. The meeting was further informed that four (08) calls regarding injuries of different nature were also attended. These emergency calls were received from different areas of the city including Darbar Hotel Kuri Road, Double Road F-11/3 and Sakhi Darbar Abpara.

Most of the injured people were provided on spot emergency treatment and rest of them was shifted to PIMS, CDA Hospital and other nearby medical facility.

The meeting was further told that 33 calls regarding unconscious patients were also received during the last week from different areas of the city. These calls were received from the areas including Sihala, I-8/3, G-11/3, F-7/1 Service Road, G-6/1-4, I-10/2, G-10/4, G-11/2, Bhara Koh, Simly Dam Road, Korang Road, F-11/3, I-9/4, Shakrial, Babar Restaurant Aabpara, Foreign Office Hostel, G-10/4, Khana Pul, Union Council of Bhara Koh, Police Pkt near F-9 and Sector G-11/2. The patients were shifted to PIMS, CDA Hospital, Poly Clinic and other nearby medical facilities.

The mayor of Islamabad was also told that calls regarding patients suffering from chest pain, heart problems, abdominal pain and other were also received during the last week. Moreover, CDA Cares 1122 also made special deployment of its vehicles at 20 different locations including on 11 different locations including Weekly Bazaar G-6, Allama Iqbal H-8 Campus, D-Chowk, Sports Complex and on different locations on request of different departments to cope with any emergency situation.