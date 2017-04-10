Islamabad-Water Management wing of Capital Development Authority (CDA) is making all out efforts to provide uninterrupted water supply to the residents of federal capital. Moreover, a comprehensive strategy is being devised to ensure smooth supply of water in the upcoming season.

Early completion of repair and maintenance work being carried out on different tube wells and water supply lines is being ensured. Furthermore, regular and strict monitoring is being ensured to eliminate complaints of water theft from the main supply lines. During the previous two weeks, repair and maintenance work on different tube wells and other water supply sources was carried out and completed on war footing basis to ensure smooth supply of water.

The authority said no abnormal situation was occurred in the previous two weeks; however, complaints of water shortage were promptly addressed by water tankers fleet.