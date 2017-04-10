Islamabad-Islamabad High Court will Monday resume the hearing in a petition of Pakistan People’s Party leaders Arbab Alamgir and his wife Asma Arbab Alamgir seeking protective bail in a corruption reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against them for having illegal assets.

A Division Bench (DB) of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurengzeb will conduct hearing of the petition moved by the PPP leaders and former members of National Assembly.

The petitioners moved their protective bail through their counsel Barrister Masroor Shah and prayed to the court to grant them protective bail in this matter.

The counsel Masroor Shah adopted before the court that his clients wanted to become part of NAB inquiry initiated against them in a case of making illegal assets, but they were being harassed before their coming back to the country from abroad.

He informed the division bench that news items are being aired on television channels that NAB authorities would arrest them soon after they reach Pakistan.

The counsel added that these statements had given rise to apprehensions that the NAB’s “Call up Notices” was a mere ploy to trap them upon their return to Pakistan. He contended that his clients had no issue in returning to the country and to appear before a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and to record their statements, answer any queries the investigation officers may have.

In this connection, he also mentioned the case of former Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon who had sought protective bail from the IHC through his lawyer on March 15.

While the court initially noted that bail application could not be entertained unless the petitioner surrenders before the court. Later, the court permitted Memon to surrender himself before the court with directions that “the petitioner shall not be arrested till his surrender before this court.”

Barrister Masroor adopted that the petitioners’ case was similar in nature and that they should be given anticipatory bail till they can surrender before the court.

He prayed that the respondents may be restrained from harassing the petitioner and to grant them protective bail for few days so they may approach the concerned court and appear before the JIT.

He further requested the court to restrain the respondents from taking any adverse or coercive measures without the permission of the court.