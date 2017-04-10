Islamabad-The 10-day folk festival ‘Lok Mela’ continues to attract visitors from twin cities on its 3rd day on Sunday.

An atmosphere of festivity and a celebration of local cultures surrounded the festival here at Garden Avenue Shakarparian.

Since the first day of its inauguration the mela became talk of the town among the residents of the two cities. The major features of the festival to attract the public include artisans-at-work exhibition, provincial cultural pavilions, folkloric songs and dance ensembles, rural musicians; cultural evenings, promotional stalls by public organizations and NGOs, general assembly of crafts people, an exotic craft bazaar, traditional food cuisine and food stalls have enthralled both adults and children.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed said, “Lok Mela is amazing and these folkloric songs and dance ensembles by the artists have mesmerized me and my kids.”

All provinces and regions including Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir got the opportunity to showcase their respective rich cultures comprising indigenous folk music, songs, traditional dances and traditional cuisines. A large number of people from different walks of life including professional and general masses, art and craft experts, cultural personalities, diplomats, political figures, media persons and students visited and entertained by the fascinating performances of the artists. More than 700 artists, singers and artisans participating in the festival and represent the real cultural values of the country.

For the first time Lok Virsa initiated shuttle service to bring visitors from various points to Lok Virsa. The Lok Mela cultural activities can be live seen throughout the country and in many other parts of the world. For the first time Lok Virsa also arranged a Fazal Jutt folk theatre especially for the young talent in the Lok Mela. Fazal Jutt is the son of renowned singer late Ashiq Jutt. Renowned Sindhi Folk singer Bagchand also joined Lok Mela and entertained the visitors with melodious songs.

A number of foreigners displaying an interest in cultural artefacts and traditional clothes were also seen at the festival.

ISLAMABAD: Artists performing in Lok Mela held at Lok Virsa on Sunday.–Staff photo by Syed Mehdi