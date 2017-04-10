Islamabad-Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) would establish a shelter home for vulnerable children in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to ensure their protection and safety.

The shelter home would be set up at the first floor of Crisis Centre for Women H/8, as security arrangements are already satisfactory there and no extra resources would be required, an official of MOHR told APP.

He shared that National Child Protection Centre (NCPC) is already running a non-formal school for street children where temporary shelter facility is also available but this new centre would be equipped with all desired facilities. The step has been taken as every child has equal rights without any discrimination and our religion also advocates their rights, adding that it is government’s responsibility to ensure a conducive atmosphere for their upbringing.

The official informed that education is the fundamental right of every child and Article 25 A of our constitution also made it compulsory, but unfortunately children are forced to indulge in economic activity due to poverty. The Article 25 A said, “The State shall provide free and compulsory education to all children of the age of five to sixteen years in such manner as may be determined by law.”

He further shared that it is alarming that a number of domestic child labour and child violence cases are reported at MOHR so they have decided to set up a place where such vulnerable children should be shifted immediately. He added that these children urgently need physical and psychological support and should be kept in an environment where they feel themselves protected.

Counterfeit perfume can cause skin problems among masses: Expert

The continuous use of counterfeit and substandard perfume contain with extra amounts of alcohol could cause skin problems among people.

A senior consultant dermatologist Dr Naseema Kapadia talking to a private news channel said as many as 15 per cent of all perfumes on the market are fake and they often include toxic chemicals.

Fake perfumes are typically sold online or by street vendors on discount retailers, she said.

She advised the individuals to buy their perfumes from reputable retailers or directly from manufacturers, in order to avoid counterfeits.

Saima Numan, a consumer, claimed that “I never buy counterfeit items. I always look for original items, regardless of how much they may cost.”

An owner of local perfume shop Ali Musa said markets are full of forged and imitated perfumes. This is particularly the case with street sellers.

These perfumes are bottled locally, and mixed with water and vegetable oils that increase their quantity and maintain their smells,” he said, adding that it is necessary for the relevant bodies to protect consumer rights. “Fake perfumes are similar to the original in smell as well as the shape of their bottles and packaging,” the daily quoted merchants as saying, expert mentioned.

“They compare only prices. We prevent this by putting our information on the packaging to distinguish between them.”

Counterfeit perfumes may make one feel good, but in reality health expert says that such goods can cause serious illnesses such as skin cancer, allergies and skin inflammation.

Dr Naseema Kapadia said that the prices of counterfeit goods differ from one place to another.”The authorities need to wake up and protect consumers from such harmful products.

“I believe that the media also has to play a role in confronting this problem”, she highlighted.