Islamabad-Psoriatic arthritis is an autoimmune disease that causes the body’s immune system to attack the skin and joints, leading to painful areas of swelling and inflammation.

Radiography is the traditional means for doctors to assess and keep track of PsA. Radiography typically uses X-rays to examine the inside of the body.

Radiography is often used as one of the first means of detection. This is because an X-ray will always provide the same information to a range of different doctors and because they are relatively low-cost compared with other more advanced radiology equipment.

However, in its initial stages, PsA starts with soft tissue inflammation instead of bone and joint damage. This means that the radiography may not pick up any early signs of PsA as the bones will still appear as normal.

In more advanced stages of PsA, radiography results may show the bending of bones, particularly in the hands.

PsA shares many of the same signs and symptoms as rheumatoid arthritis, reactive arthritis, and gout. These diseases are similar in that they all cause joint pain, swelling, and a sensation of warmth to the touch.

Before diagnosing PsA, doctors need to rule out other forms of arthritis as the cause of the joint pain and swelling, and they use visual examinations, a review of medical history and laboratory tests to do this.

Laboratory tests are often used alongside imaging tests. These laboratory tests include ANA and anti-CCP antibody tests, which indicate the presence of certain antibodies. The presence of these antibodies may help point to PsA as the cause of symptoms, but it is important to know that there are no laboratory tests that can determine the presence of PsA completely.

Results gained from laboratory testing may be helpful when used in combination with a medical review and radiographic images.

A visual examination is one of the first steps in diagnosing PsA. There are several visual signs that can help a doctor decide whether a person has PsA or another form of arthritis.

For example, PsA is often, though not always, accompanied by skin lesions consistent with psoriasis. Other symptoms of PsA include colour changes in the finger or toenails.

Another visual clue is that rheumatoid arthritis typically causes bumps to appear under the skin and also affects the same joints on either side of the body. Neither of these are symptoms associated with PsA.

However, a visual examination is not enough to completely rule out other forms of arthritis and a doctor should also use imaging technologies to help make a diagnosis.

PsA can affect anyone, at any age. It develops most frequently in young adults. However, both children and older people can develop the disease as well.

People with psoriasis or a family history of psoriasis are far more likely to develop PsA and should be aware of the disease’s signs and symptoms.

A person who develops symptoms of arthritis and has either psoriasis or a family history of the disease should be sure to talk to their doctor about the possibility that the symptoms might be caused by PsA.

Unfortunately, there is no known cure for PsA. Once a doctor has determined that someone has PsA, they will focus their treatment on reducing pain, swelling, and the progression of the disease.

Radiology imaging will play an important part in not only diagnosing but also in determining how the disease is progressing. Imaging can be used to look at both the damage being done directly to the joints and bones as well as the soft tissue around the joints and bones.

Meanwhile a recent review concludes that consuming adequate potassium levels might be just as important for maintaining a healthy blood pressure.

The author of the current review, Alicia McDonough, PhD, professor of cell and neurobiology at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California, sums up her findings, “Decreasing sodium intake is a well-established way to lower blood pressure, but evidence suggests that increasing dietary potassium may have an equally important effect on hypertension.”

Her review explores the links between potassium, sodium, and the sodium-potassium ratio, delving into a range of studies in the field and drawing conclusions about potassium’s benefits.

The investigation included interventional and population studies, as well as research into the molecular mechanisms involved.

McDonough found a number of population studies demonstrating that higher dietary potassium, as rated by urinary excretion or dietary recall, was generally associated with lower blood pressure, regardless of the level of sodium intake.

Other studies looking specifically at potassium supplements gave similar findings.

Beyond population studies, McDonough looked at sodium-potassium research in rodent models to help explain the potential mechanisms behind this interaction. It seems that the body uses sodium to keep a check on potassium blood levels.

Alicia McDonough said that “When dietary potassium is high, kidneys excrete more salt and water, which increases potassium excretion. Eating a high potassium diet is like taking a diuretic.”

Her conclusion, in a nutshell, is that potassium is vital for keeping blood pressure within a normal range. Sodium is still a key player, but simply reducing salt intake alone may not be enough to control hypertension.