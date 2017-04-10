Islamabad-Shifa International Hospital has organised a hiking trip in connection with World Health Day to promote healthy and active lifestyle and boost mental and physical health of the general public. A large number of Doctors, Shifa employees, citizens and their families and university students participated in the event. The participants were holding placards and banners inscribed with encouraging slogans for good health and awareness quotes. On this occasion Shifa also launched Shifa Hiking Club.

Chief Executive Officer (SIH) Dr Manzoor ul Haq Qazi advised the participants to adopt the habit of routine walk and exercise for maintaining good health because it lowers your risk of heart disease and improve your blood pressure and blood sugar levels. He said that Hiking is arranged to give masses a message that only physical and healthy activities can lead them to a better and productive life.

While addressing the gathering Chief Operating Officer (SIH) Aziz A. Jan briefed the participants about the importance of creating health awareness through such healthy activities. He appealed to media to support this noble cause of propagating awareness about healthy living through their active support.

Doctors recommended the participants to achieve energy balance and a healthy weight, limit energy intake from total fats and shift fat consumption from saturated fats to unsaturated fats. They stressed that we should regularly do exercise and eat healthy to live a good life and avoid medical complications.

Hiking participants appreciated Shifa International Hospital and its management team for taking an initiative in this noble cause of public awareness by organizing this hiking. They also thanked the administrations of Shifa for organizing such a successful event.