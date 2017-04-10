Islamabad-Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Saturday said all out measures were being taken to promote higher education across the country and new university campuses were being set up.

Talking to a private news channel, he said budget of the HEC had been doubled in last three years and it was currently about Rs 90 billion. We had set a target to establish university at district level by 2019, he said. He said existing campuses were now being upgraded as independent university.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said before the 18th amendment in the constitution, all foreign scholarships offered by the HEC were on open merit base but after the amendment, provincial quota system had been adopted.

He said about 400 students were sent on HEC foreign scholarship last year while target was to send more than 1000 students every year and steps were being taken in this regard. Chairman HEC said new universities were being set up in Balochistan, Chitral and FATA as well to provide equal higher education opportunities to students in far flung areas.