Islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here on Wednesday held a first-ever national conference on Gender Studies to promote academic research, relating to females’ role and contribution in the country’s socio-economic development.

Inaugural session of the two-day event was largely attended by the academicians and researchers from all over the country. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui announced on the occasion that the AIOU will soon publish a research journal on Gender and Women Studies to promote the cause of women. Such event will be made an annual feature, and next year an international conference will be organized to construct and disseminate knowledge so as to enhance respect and social status of females, he added.

Renowned academician and political scientist Dr Saba Gul Kattack was the chief guest at the opening session, while Dr Hazir Ullah, Chairman Department of Sociology, International Islamic University was the key-note speaker who made a thorough review and comparative study of the social status and position of the women in the country.

Saba Gul said that giving proper recognition to women is imperative for the development of healthy and prosperous society. Structural and legal barriers in the way of their empowerment must be removed, she added.

The conference was aimed at providing a platform to young researchers to showcase their research work and to help them seeking guidance from their seniors to make it more effective in addressing the socio-economic problems of the society.

During the two-day’s proceedings, the participants will deliberate upon prevailing perception, practices and possibilities relating to gender’s equality and equity.

Dr Shahid Siddiqui, while highlighting the AIOU’s role in enhancing women’s participation in the educational field said the percentage of their enrolled students have reached to around 56 percent, among total strength of 1.3 million.

The university has been providing gender education in the different disciplines, since the establishment of its department of Gender and Women Studies about twenty years back. He hoped the conference will provide an opportunity to researchers and scientists to present their studies, exchange experiences, discuss proposals and disseminate results.

The Vice Chancellor briefed the participants about the University’s targets that were achieved during the last two and years, particularly in promoting research cultural in the country. Twelve research journals were published in a short-time span of time. Twenty-two national and international conferences were arranged to hold in-depth studies in various academic disciplines.

He was of the view that language plays important role in promoting rightful perception of the women’s status in the society. He also spoke about the important role of social and educational institutions in enhancing social standard and respect of females.

The inaugural was also addressed by Dean social sciences Prof Dr Samina Awan who thanked the participants for their keen interest in making the event successful. Chairman Department of Gender and Women Studies Atifa Nasir was also present on the occasion.