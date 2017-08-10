PR Islamabad - Celebrating 70 years of independence, Pakistani artists have released the music video for the song ‘Dil Say Pakistan’. This one of a kind music video features multiple celebrities as never before in a Pakistani national song. The star studded line up includes Pakistani singer Haroon (ex-Awaz band), social activist and artist Muniba Mazari, classical singer Javed Bashir and Rubab virtuoso Farhan Bogra (Khumariyaan).

The music video seeks to inspire the youth by highlighting and paying tribute to Pakistani heroes and role models as well as stunning vistas of Pakistan. Talking about the song further, Haroon said, “With this music video, we aim to bring forth all the good that our country has to offer and we want to inspire and motivate the youth. I am incredibly honoured to work with all the other artists in this song, without them this would not have been possible.”