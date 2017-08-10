Islamabad - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has yet to finalise the route for Bhara Kahu bypass road that was announced last year.

The project of Bhara Kahu bypass was announced by the civic body of the last year, but still it could not finalize the proposal of its construction due to its negligence.

“We are completing necessary documentation to start work on the Bhara

Kahu bypass and this project will ease the traffic burden on the main Murree Road,” said a senior official of CDA.

He said that people are facing traffic jam issues at Bhara Kahu, especially visitors who come from Murree, adding that after completion of bypass, the traffic issues would also be addressed.

The official said that State Minister for Capital Administration and

Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry directed the CDA to complete necessary documentation of the said project.

Capital Development Authority (CDA), in its annual budget for 2017-18 earmarked a hefty amount top complete various ongoing and new development projects.

The priority projects approved in the budget 2017-18 includes construction of Bhara Kahu bypass, development of sectors E-12, C-15 and I-15, construction of interchanges at Sohan and Khanna on Islamabad Expressway, dualisation of Ataturk Avenue (Embassy Road), construction of underpass on Faisal Avenue, construction of Khayaban-e-Margalla from GT Road to Sector D-12 and rehabilitation of IJP Road, etc.