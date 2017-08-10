Rawalpindi - The convoy of former premier Nawaz Sharif received a warm welcome as it entered Rawalpindi, which is considered political stronghold of the PML-N. Workers and supporters of the PML-N showered rose petals on party leaders, and danced on drumbeat to show support to the former prime minister.

Despite a warm welcome to the ousted prime minister, the local leaders failed to pull as large a crowd as political pundits had expected. According to reports, some 12,000 people were marching on Murree Road with the convoy of Mian Nawaz Sharif. On the other hand, despite tall claims, the city chapter of N-League has failed to pull out a large number of supporters as per the expectations.

As many as 33 welcome camps have been set up from Faizabad, Murree Road to Katcheri by the public elected representatives of PML-N but they could hardly gather 3,500 workers and supporters till 6pm, according to a survey conducted by The Nation. Leadership of NA-56 hired 200 Chingchi rickshaws with drivers against Rs600 each to show presence of people on Murree Road.

Many senior leaders of N-league including Muhammad Hanif Abbasi and Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Nasim could be seen travelling on Murree Road to review the situation and making phone calls to their chairmen of union councils to reach on Murree Road with their supporters and workers to join the main rally of the former premier, who had been disqualified by Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) over corruption charges. This awkward situation has raised many eyebrows as Rawalpindi is considered a political castle of N-league having two thickly populated constituencies NA-55 and NA-56. In general elections of 2013, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, President Awami Muslim League and PTI Chief Imran Khan defeated N-league stalwarts Malik Shakil Awan and Muhammad Hanif Abbasi in both constituencies respectively.

Political pundits said the reason behind the lacklustre show by N-league on this big day in life of disqualified Nawaz Sharif is the differences between the local leaders of NA-55 and NA-56 that emerged apparently for grabbing party tickets for contesting general election 2018 from these two constituencies.

According to reports of Punjab Police’s spy agency, some 8000 to 8500 workers were moving with Nawaz Sharif’s convoy after it entered Murree Road at 5:30pm. Similarly, the number of vehicle moving with rally was 750. Another government intelligence agency submitted its report mentioning Nawaz Sharif hit boundary of Rawalpindi (Faizababad) with 6000 workers and supporters who joined him while travelling from Punjab House to Zero Point.

However, women MPs of N-league remained successful to some extent in gathering workers in big numbers in a camp established outside RTA Office on Rashid Minhas Road. The camp was set up by MPA Sobia Anwar Satti who was joined by MNAs Seems Jilani, Begum Najma Hameed, MPAs Zaib UN Nisa Awan and Lubna Rehan.

Talking to The Nation, Sobia Satti said people poured on roads to welcome their beloved leader in Pindi. She said though former PM accepted the verdict of apex court in Panama Leaks case but the masses have rejected it. She said that she along with other workers would assist Nawaz’s rally to Lahore.

Earlier, Rawalpindi police blocked all the roads linking with Murree Road while barring the people from entering in. Till 2pm, Murree Road was presenting a deserted look while only police men and young children could be seen showing stunts on cycles.

Sensing the sensitivity of the issue, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah along with Muhammad Hanif Abbasi and Mayor Sardar Nasim visited Murree Road and came down hard on Rawalpindi police big wigs ordering them to remove the barricades and allow the traffic on Murree Road.

This move on part of law minister has widely been seen by political observers as an attempt to show a rush of traffic and people on Murree Road to make the rally successful.

“We have been strictly directed by Hanif Abbai and Sardar Nasim to reach Murree Road with our men to join rally,” said many chairmen of UCs.

Meanwhile, seemingly under pressure leaders of N-league including Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Haji Pervaiz and UC Chairmen confronted police and LEAs in different areas. Ex-MNA Hanif Abbasi exchanged harsh words with police and removed barriers forcefully at Chandni Chowk to allow people and vehicle to move on Murree Road.

Haji Pervaiz, ex-MNA, also went berserk at Kohati Bazaar when police refused to allow his supporters to come on Murree Road. In result, his workers went back homes. UC-37 Chairman Latif Zar Khan confronted with City Police Officer Israr Ahmed Abbasi outside residence of former federal minister when police ordered him to remove rickshaws and vehicles from route of ex-PM. Latif Zar warned CPO not to charge his supporters otherwise police would be responsible for any untoward incident. Nonetheless, later the workers removed vehicles from the road and chanted slogans in favour of police. The Chairman of UC-37 has hired 200 Chingchi rickshaws to show manpower on Murree Road in the rally of ex-PM. “The clerk of Chandni Chowk terminal has asked us to join the rally. I will get Rs600 as daily wage in the evening,” a rickshaw driver told The Nation.

However, the leaders of N-league, when contacted, said they have arranged a successful political show of power. They said a large number of people poured on Murree Road on their call to accord warm welcome to the former PM.

On the other hand, the size of rally of Mian Nawaz Sharif started expanding in the evening. According to police reports, some 12,000 people were marching on Murree Road with the convoy of Mian Nawaz Sharif. There are some unconfirmed reports that former premier will spend the night in Governor Punjab Annexe at Rashid Minhas Road and will proceed towards Lahore today (Thursday).