Capital police nab dacoits

ISLAMABAD: - Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Islamabad police have arrested three dacoits and recovered gold ornaments, bike and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said yesterday.

Following complaints of dacoitis, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Sajid Kiani made a special team under supervision of SP (Investigations) Zeeshan Haider to arrest the criminals. The efforts of the team led to the successful arrest of three dacoits identified as Imran Khan, Suleman Khan, residents of Ghouri Town Islamabad and Mubeen Khan, a resident of Rawalpindi. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to have looted a family at gunpoint on January 19, 2017 near filling station at Islamabad Expressway. Police have recovered gold ornaments, a bike and weapons from their possession. Further investigation is underway. SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has lauded the performance and directed all police officials to accelerate efforts for effective policing in the city.–Staff Reporter

Lok Virsa to screen Ajoka play

ISLAMABAD: Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club would organise screening of British Film Production of Ajoka’s Play ‘Dara’ on August 12 at its media centre.

The play is about the power struggle between Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan’s two sons, the elder Dara Shikoh - a humble prince who is locked in a battle for the throne against his younger brother Aurangzeb - who would later emerge victorious. The play directed by Madeeha Gauhar, with Shahid’s sharp and witty script writing and its awe-inspiring musical performances of Amir Khusro’s poetry to choreographed dances.–APP

PNCA to organise musical night on Aug 13

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organise a mega musical night on August 13 in connection with the 70th Independence Day celebrations.

The event includes musical performances representing colors of Pakistan along with performance by Turkish artists, an official of PNCA told APP.

He said that Pakistani and Turkish singers, instrumentalists and performers will take part in the mega musical night. He said that the event will be held in Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Auditorium.

He said that top singers from all four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir would also participate in the music night and present famous national songs to entertain the visitors of PNCA.

He said that PNCA has chalked out month-long programmes to commemorate the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan with all fervour.–APP

PAL to organise ‘Jashn-e-Azadi Mushaira’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) is organising a Jashn-e-Azadi Mushaira in connection with Independence Day on August 10. The programme will be held at the Conference Hall of PAL.–APP

Dr Tauseef Tabassum will preside over the Mushaira. Dr Ehsan Akbar will be the chief guest while Muhammad Izhar ul Haq will be the guest of honour. Eminent poets will pay poetic tributes to Pakistan.