Rawalpindi - People faced numerous problems due to blockage of roads connecting Murree Road ahead of arrival of cavalcade of former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif, who is travelling to Lahore via GT Road.

Majority of them particularly motorcyclists and even vehicle owners forcefully crossed the barricades placed by police and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to secure route of rally.

Similarly, many patients found it hard to reach hospitals in time due to blockades. The patients with attendants travelled to hospitals by foot in hot and humid weather.

The roads which were blocked by police included Kamran Market (Saddar), Mareer Chowk, Waris Khan, Kohati Bazaar, Chandni Chowk, Rawal Road, Double Road and Faizabad. However, IJ Principal Road remained open for traffic movement.

City Traffic Police (CTP), following instructions of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Yusaf Ali Shahid, diverted traffic on alternative routes.

Following instructions of government, Rawalpindi police have blocked all the roads linking to Murree Road by placing barricades, barbwires and other hurdles to secure the route of rally of former PM.

Metro Bus Service (MBS) and majority of private public transport vehicles were also off the roads.

Talking to The Nation, Samina Bibi, who was holding a 22-day-old baby in her lap, said that she came from Bhurban to inquire about health of her son Wasif Ikram, who is admitted in Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology for heart surgery. She said that she unable to find public transport.

“I walked from Faizabad to RIC,” she said. The government should take care of the masses during political shows, she lamented.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 hardly managed to bring an 11-year-old child Tayyab, suffering with appendix pain, from Kotli Sattian to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) for treatment.

“It took us four hours to bring the patient in hospital from Kotli as roads were blocked,” said a rescuer. Similarly, the ratio of patients in Allied Hospitals remained low due to road blockage. “Normally, Emergency Departments of AHs receive 700 to 800 patients daily but today we have received only 150 patients in each hospital till 2pm,” said a doctor.

Many other citizens said the blockades paralysed their normal life. “We cannot perform our routine work when all roads are blocked,” they said. They said due to uncertainty of situation, they could not send their kids to schools and colleges, as it become difficult for them to pick and drop them in case of blockage of roads.