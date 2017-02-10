Islamabad - In pursuance of ‘Green Pakistan Program’ initiated by the Prime Minister for reinstating forestry, the universities observed the program on Thursday by starting plantation drives.

National University of Sciences and Technology, on Thursday in observance of National Green Day, embarked on a tree plantation drive at its main campus.

Rector NUST Lt Gen Naweed Zaman HI (M), (Retd), inaugurated the environment-friendly campaign by planting a guava tree.

The rector said that horticultural activities are must for conserving the green environment.

He directed the horticulture staff to plant extensive saplings during the campaign.

He also encouraged students and faculty to become a part of the drive and plant saplings at their homes and work areas, which would be provided by the university.

Earlier, the students and staff of NUST, led by the rector, held a ‘Green Day Walk’ around the campus. The day will be observed annually on February 9.

Meanwhile, National University of Modern Languages (NUML) also observed ‘National Green Day’ here at the University.

Rector NUML Major General Zia Ud Din Najam (Retd) inaugurated the Prime Minister’s Green Pakistan Program while planting a sapling in front of Ibn-i-Khuldun Block.

Direct General NUML Brig Riaz Ahmed Gondal, Director Administration Brig (r) Zia Ul Hassan Sahi, registrar, deans, directors, heads of departments and others were also present on the occasion.

Rector NUML Maj General Zia Ud Din Najam (Retd) while planting a tree said that PM’s Green Pakistan Program is a great initiative which will have positive impact on country’s overall atmosphere.

He said that NUML is regularly observing environment day in start of every spring season but celebrating a green day at national level will defiantly change the country’s fate.

Rector NUML said that it is not mere government responsibility to observe green day but masses must participate at large level to serve the national cause.

He was of the view that it is need of the hour to create awareness regarding green environment among masses to achieve desired results.