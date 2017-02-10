Islamabad-Local police have arrested a car-lifter who was wanted by Industrial Area police in connection with a vehicle theft case.

An FIR no 213/16 was registered at the police station under section 381-A PPC on June 10, 2016.

Syed Amjad Hussain Shah, son of Manzoor Hussain Shah, resident of Gahani Tang Ravind PO Chakoth, tehsil and district Hatian Bala was allegedly involved in the car theft.

It is pertinent to mention here that Syed Amjad Hussain is an accomplice car-lifter of Syed Ghulam who has already been nabbed by SIU.

According to police, Syed Amjad is also involved in lifting several vehicles from districts of Muzaffarabad and Murree other than federal capital Islamabad.

Meanwhile, law-enforcement agencies conducted search operation in katchi abadi in the limits of police station Khanna. An Afghan citizen was taken into custody during the operation participated by rangers and local police.

Furthermore, an unknown vehicle hit Abdul Hameed Awan near Sohan signal at expressway in the limits of Khanna police station and he died on the spot.