Islamabad - The high-ups of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) have suspended Raja Zafar Mahmood, Senior Head Draftsman Water Supply Directorate.

The service of the official has been placed under suspension with immediate effect on account of his act of misconduct and corruption, said an order issued by the HRD directorate.

According to the reports, the official was involved in corruption of thousands of rupees and illegal occupation of CDA land. The action has been taken under regulation 8.05 of CDA Employees Service Regulation, 1992.

Meanwhile, CDA has kicked off its Spring Tree Plantation Drive-2017 during a colourful ceremony held at Rose and Jasmine Garden here on Thursday. Mayor Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz formally inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling at Rose and Jasmine Garden.

Senior officers of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and CDA, number of diplomats, students of different educational institutions, environmentalists, NGOs and representatives of government, semi-government and private organizations participated in the ceremony. On this occasion, an awareness walk, aimed at highlighting importance of plants and green environment was also held.

While addressing the ceremony, the mayor said that Spring Tree Plantation Drive-2017 is part of Prime Minister’s Green Pakistan Program. He said that Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is taking keen interest in making federal capital more environment-friendly city.

He said that during the spring season more than 300,000 saplings of different species would be planted in different areas of the city. He said that during the plantation drive, prime focus would be growth and survival of planted saplings rather than numbers.

He further said that in order to ensure maximum survival of planted saplings, chairmen of all union councils of MCI have been tasked to take care of planted saplings in their respective union councils.

He said that Islamabad is the only city in the world which was developed on the concept of green city. He said, “Being the signatory of Islamabad Green Charter, it is our collective responsibility to own our environment and take steps for its further improvement.”

He said that residents of Islamabad are the main stakeholders and Islamabad could further be beautified with their assistance and collaboration.

On this occasion, the mayor was apprised that this year, CDA has planned to plant 300,000 saplings. He was informed that Islamabad Expressway, Green Area of sector H-10 and H-11, play grounds, parks, Margalla Hills National Park, Simly Dam catchment area and green belts of Kashmir Highway would be targeted as major planting sites during the up-coming tree plantation drive