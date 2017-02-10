Islamabad - Special Anti-Terrorism Court Islamabad Thursday declared former military ruler Pervez Musharraf as absconder in judges’ detention case.

ATC Judge Sohail Ikram conducted hearing of the case and declared Musharraf a proclaimed offender for his continuous failure to appear before the court in this matter. After issuing these directions, the court adjourned hearing in this matter till March 14.

Talking to The Nation, Musharraf’s counsel Akhtar Shah said that his client is willing to return Pakistan and appear before the court if administration confirms his foolproof security.

In reply to a question, he said that the former president would be in the country within four or five weeks once the administration give confirmation to ensure his security.

Earlier, the same court had accepted an application of Musharraf seeking foolproof security arrangements for his appearance before the court in judges’ detention case and directed Secretary Interior and Inspector General (IG) Islamabad to take measures to provide security to the former president while he would be appearing before the court.

Akhtar stated in the application that under the prevailing circumstances and due to security and medical reasons, it is neither safe nor advisable for Musharraf to appear in person in the court.

He added that his client is under constant treatment by the doctors and had been advised not to travel till his health improves.

Akhtar adopted before the court that there are also serious threats which have increased in manifold.

Therefore, he requested the court to direct the concerned authorities to provide security to Musharraf for his appearance in the court.

The current legal proceedings were initiated against Musharraf for detaining over 60 judges, including the former Chief Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry, after his 2007 proclamation of a state of emergency across the country.

Former military ruler is facing terrorism charges in the case, which was based on a first information report (FIR) registered against him on August 11, 2009 by the secretariat police for detaining over 60 judges including former CJP.

In June 2013, the court had indicted Musharraf in the judges’ detention case. According to the charge sheet, the military ruler had imposed a state of emergency and detained the judges.