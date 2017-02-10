Rawalpindi-‘National Green Day’ was observed at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Thursday, under the Prime Minister’s Green Pakistan Programme.

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rai Niaz Ahmad kicked off the tree plantation campaign by planting an olive plant at campus.

While addressing, he appreciated the tree plantation drive and said that there is dire need to raise environmental awareness in the society. He stressed the need for every individual to take action to protect natural assets and resources of the country. “Promoting plantation, greenery and the natural environment is essential for a vibrant and healthy society,” he added. He also lauded the efforts of estate care officials for making the university campuses beautiful and environment-friendly. All the students and faculty members also planted saplings on the occasion.

An awareness walk was also organized by faculty of Forestry, Range Management & Wildlife which was participated by PMAS-AAUR, Vice Chancellor, Deans, Directors, and Chairpersons of the Departments, Faculty, Staff and students. At the end of walk, Dean Faculty of Forestry briefed the participants about objectives and activities of Prime Minister Green Pakistan Program and National Green Day.

The objective of Prime Minister’s Green Pakistan Programme is to plan hundreds of thousands of indigenous and local tree species throughout Pakistan for reviving forestry and wildlife sectors in Pakistan alongside ameliorating adverse impacts of climate change.