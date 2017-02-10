Rawalpindi - Regional Police Officer (RPO), Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja Thursday said that all under-trial prisoners involved in high profile cases should be escorted to courts and back to Adiala Jail after hearing under heavy security blanket to avoid any untoward incident.

For this, he said, a joint team of local police and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) should carry the prisoners to courts and back to jail amid foolproof security.

He also directed the jail administration to improve the security arrangements inside and outside the jail besides upgrading the control room and doubling the number of CCTV cameras to monitor the activities of suspects and criminal elements.

RPO Wisal Fakhar issued these instructions during his visit to Adiala Jail here on Thursday. He was accompanied by SSP (Operations) Irfan Tariq Khan, SP Saddar Division Iftikhar ul Haq, DSP Saddar Circle Salim Khattak.

Superintendent Adiala Jail, Saeed Ullah Gondal briefed the RPO about the security measures being taken by administration to tackle any possible terror threat.

According to details, RPO Wisal Fakhar Sultan paid a visit to Adiala Jail and reviewed the security measures there.

He directed the jail administration to improve security arrangements inside and outside the jail by deputing more force equipped with automatic weapons to guard the jail.

He asked for upgrading the control room and enhancing numbers of CCTV cameras to monitor the inner and outer cordoning. He ordered SSP and SP to depute one more inspector on security duty. The RPO directed for holding a meeting with SP CTD for evolving a comprehensive plan for escorting the prisoners to courts and back to jail amid tight security blanket jointly by CTD and local police.

A massive search operation should also be carried out in the jail by jail administration and personnel of other law enforcement agencies to purge the barracks of prisoners from mobile phones and other electronic devices.