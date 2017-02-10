Islamabad-A seminar was organized by National Council of Social Welfare (NCSW) on ‘The Social Impacts of the Kashmir Issue’ here on Thursday.

The seminar was organised following the directions of Dr Tariq Fazal, Minister of State, CADD, and Dr Nadeem Chairman National Council of Social Welfare chaired the seminar while Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Convener Tehreek Hurriyat Jammu & Kashmir was the chief guest. Representatives of NGOs, civil society, activist for human rights, students and officials of CADD attended the seminar.

Chairman NCSW Dr Nadeem Shafiq Malik said that a sound united and prosperous Pakistan can ensure the freedom of Kashmiris. The entire Pakistani nation salutes all those Kashmiris who embraced martyrdom for the just cause of freedom. Soon, their efforts will bear fruit and they will get independence from Indian aggression.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir valley has turned into a prison due to the Indian aggression. Their soldiers are brutally violating fundamental human rights and their atrocities are unbearable. However, all these tactics cannot curb their basic right of freedom. Pakistan is not only the lawyer of the Kashmiris but Pakistan is also a party for the Kashmir issue.

Excessive use of pellet guns, has martyred many people, made school going children blind. The world has to play its role have to compelled India to abide by all the resolutions of United Nations to hold a plebiscite in Kashmir.

Soon, Kashmir will get independence and become a part of Pakistan. Other prominent speakers said that Kashmiri youth is playing a vital role in the independence movement of Kashmir.

The Kashmiris are the victim of Indian atrocities since 1947.

However, neither their wicked acts nor their financial packages could halt the freedom movement.

The need of the time is that Pakistan will continue to play its active role to highlight the Kashmir issue on all international forums including UNO.