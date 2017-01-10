ISLAMABAD : Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar has said that any decision regarding appointment of General (retd) Raheel Sharif as head of Saudi-led Islamic military alliance would be taken in accordance with the Constitution and in the larger national interest.

In an interview, Dar disclosed that Saudi Arabia was keen to appoint Raheel Sharif as head of the Islamic military alliance even prior to his retirement.

“Both Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and General Raheel Sharif had a consensus view that it will be a conflict of interests. It would have been inappropriate to head the 39-nation NATO-type Islamic alliance while still serving as head of Pakistan’s armed forces,” he said.

“Raheel Sharif sahab is on Umrah. If he is offered the post, I am sure he will seek approval from the government,” added Dar.

“Knowing General Raheel, he will not do thing in the air. He will fulfill all legal requirements. But I'm not aware if he has been offered the post yet and if he has the offer and he had decided in principle to head the alliance, he will tell Saudis to wait for the approval,” he said.

Dar’s disclosure comes a few days after Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif claimed the the former army chief was appointed as head of the Saudi-led alliance and that his government had accorded its approval to General Sharif.