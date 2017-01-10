ISLAMABAD: A 14 year old girl died in a road mishap within the jurisdiction of Rawat police.

According to media reports, an unknown girl was standing alongside Chak Beli Khan Road when a speedy vehicle Suzuki no CHI539 hit with the vehicle in the area of Rawat. Resultantly, she died on the spot while the driver fled the scene.

The body was shifted to nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police said that the identity of the deceased has not been ascertained yet.

Police have registered a case against Suzuki driver and started investigation.