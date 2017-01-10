ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed says he will request the Supreme Court (SC) to summon Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to media men outside Supreme Court (SC)today Sheikh Rasheed said that if time is given to him for arguments then he will request SC to summon Nawaz Sharif to record statement on oath.

He said 12 members were sent home under article 62 and 63. He said that these 12 members should be called back or Nawaz Sharif should also be sent home.

He said “I hope my turn will come today”.