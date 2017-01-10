Rawalpindi - A 30-year-old man died while his wife went unconscious due to gas leakage in a house in Satellite Town, within the limits of New Town police station, sources informed The Nation on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Bilal Khalid while his wife as Ayesha Khalid, who was rushed to hospital and put on ventilator as her condition was critical, they added.

The couple got married in December 2016, a family member told The Nation.

The matter was not reported to police, said New Town SHO when contacted. Meanwhile, the funeral prayer of Bilal was offered at Eid Gah Sharif at 8pm.