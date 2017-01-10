Rawalpindi - The Counterterrorism Department (CTD) on Monday obtained seven-day physical remand of a man arrested on Sunday evening with explosive material.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Rawalpindi Number 1 Special Judge Rai Muhammad Ayub Marth while accepting plea of CTD officials handed Saeed Gul, 22, hailing from Mohmand Agency to them for seven days.

The CTD officials in the submission before the court stated that they wanted to interrogate Gul to learn about his other accomplices. According to details, the CTD officials arrested Gul from Soan bus terminal and recovered explosive material, four detonators, and ball bearings.

The arrested man was suspected to have been planning to target building of an intelligence agency in Rawalpindi. He is said to have been living in Hassanabdal for the last few months.

The ATC, separately, extended remand of three men already in custody of Kallar Kahar police for carrying explosive material. The court extended the physical remand of Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Ayub, and Abid Hussain for three days. The men were arrested 10 days ago by the police for carrying explosive material.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a private bank located on Bank Road, informed police sources.

They said the fire fighting teams of civic bodies rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire. The reason behind the fire was yet to be determined. No casualty or injury was reported.