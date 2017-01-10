Rawalpindi - A group painting exhibition entitled “Colours” was arranged under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council on Monday. Artwork by young artists Humera Siddiqi and Shazia Akbar have been put on display. The event was inaugurated by Naheed Manzoor and Resident Director Waqar Ahmed.

In the exhibition, Akbar has displayed 40 paintings, mostly landscapes. However, all of her work is imaginative. Siddiqi, an extremely ambitious and energetic artist, has zest for painting since childhood. The paintings exhibited in this exhibition have bold and vibrant colours. The exhibition is ongoing till January 14.