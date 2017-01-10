ISLAMABAD : A meeting of parliamentary parties presided over by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday concluded without reaching any agreement on the issue of extension in military courts’ tenure.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Zhaid Hamid and Akram Durrani, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Naveed Qamar and Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour.

The meeting was adjourned till January 17.

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders opposed extension of military courts in a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at opposition leader’s chamber in Parliament.

PTI delegation consisting of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shireen Mazari, Syed Naveed Qamar and Jamaat-e-Islami’s Sahibzada Tariq Ullah met Khurshid Shah.

In an informal media talk, Naveed Qamar said that PPP was compelled to give vote in the favour of military courts but the party is now opposing its extension.

He said government has failed to implement National Action Plan (NAP).

Khurshid Shah said we had countered the decision of establishing military courts at every step.

Meanwhile, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he wants to hear government’s stance before giving his views. He said that a joint stance will be taken after consultation with all the other opposition parties.

On January 1, JI Amir Siraj ul Haq had also raised hand against the extension. He said we should strengthen the civilian courts instead of giving out extensions to the military courts.