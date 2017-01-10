Rawalpindi - A large number of students of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Department of Gender Studies on Monday demanded Vice Chancellor Dr Samina Amin Qadir to expedite her efforts for the earliest and safe recovery of Professor Salman Haider, who went missing from Koral area on January 6.

They also demanded Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan to order the police and other law enforcement agencies to recover him from the clutches of the unidentified kidnappers.

According to a press release issued on Monday, the female students of Department of Gender Studies raised their concerns and resentment over the issue.

They prayed for the health and safety of their professor and also expressed solidarity with his family.