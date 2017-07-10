Islamabad-Fourth and fifth phases of Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop scheme will begin on Monday. Under the phases, 200,000 laptops will be distributed among students belonging to higher education institutions in the public sector across the country, reported Radio Pakistan. Students enrolled in PhD, MS, MPhil, Masters and Undergraduate courses are eligible to apply.

Special quota is reserved for students pursuing two-year or three-year Diploma of Associate Engineering programmes at government colleges and the students of intermediate, graduate and post-graduate programmes at public sector colleges or universities of FATA and Islamabad Capital Territory. Disabled students are also placed in the reserved quota to benefit from the scheme.